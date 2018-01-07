FIROZABAD: In a freak accident, at least 11 people were today killed after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler and took a tumble, crushing a car and some passers-by here, the police said.

According to Firozabad District Magistrate Neha Sharma, those who have lost their lives include, two women, a youth, six men and two children.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the truck, on its way to Kanpur from Agra, lost balance while taking a sharp turn on a busy national highway and hit a three-wheeler, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.

It then took a tumble, crushing a car and some passers- by, the police official said.

According to the police, a JCB machine was used to remove the debris and pull out the bodies.

Sharma said, "As many as 10 people died on the spot, while a critically injured man succumbed to his injuries on way to Agra." "Of the deceased, identity of four have been ascertained so far. They are Manoj (35), a resident of Mainpuri, his 12- year-old son Himanshu and nine-year-old son Pranshu. The person who was critically injured and later died, has been identified as Pankaj, also a resident of Mainpuri," the district magistrate said.

All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck driver is absconding and further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.