NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit-out at former finance minister P Chidambaram for his remark on ‘peace’ situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP leader Sambit Patra blamed “misgiving of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s misadventures” for the current situation in Kashmir.

Patra’s remark came after Chidambaram earlier in the day hit out at the Centre for failing to restore peace in the valley.

“The problem of Jammu and Kashmir is misgiving of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s misadventures,” Patra told ANI.

Earlier, taking to his Twitter handle, in a series of nine tweets, Chidambaram pointed towards the efforts taken by the government on Kashmir and how it failed to show any result.

Commenting on the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as the interlocutor for Kashmir, the former finance minister said the initiative was rebuffed by various stakeholders in the valley as a pre-election gimmick.