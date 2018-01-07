SHIVPURI: Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, formally launched his career in state politics on Sunday.

Addressing a rally in Shivpuri, where bypolls are due, Kartikey Chouhan without naming the local MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, of the Congress, said "an MP has asked my father to run away."

"Called him and his Ministers the 'Kauravas'. This is politics at its lowest. People are watching all of this and will reply appropriately."

This public gathering was Kartikey Chouhan's first outside Budhni, the Vidhan Sabha constituency of his father, and came on the day Scindia finished his three-day tour of the area.

The by-elections to Kolaras constituency are important for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. While no date has been announced, both sides have plunged into campaigning.

Referring to the fact that this was his first public meeting outside Budhni, the Chief Minister's son said when before leaving, he asked his father what he should speak on and and was advised to speak whatever was the truth.

"My father has no enmity with anyone. He doesn't want to fight anyone. He only wants to fight poverty."

