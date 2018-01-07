NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the top police officials tomorrow at a three-day annual conference at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur.

An official statement on Saturday said that the conference will be attended by Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The “DGPs conference is an annual event in which top police officers from all over the country will share and discuss security-related issues,” it said.

Prime Minister Modi has addressed the conference earlier in Guwahati, Assam in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat in 2015 and National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016.

During the last meeting, issues such as cross-border terrorism and radicalisation were discussed in detail.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training, besides the importance of technology and human interface for the police force.

Holding the conference outside the national capital is in line with the Prime Minister's vision that such conferences should be held across the country, and not just be confined to Delhi.