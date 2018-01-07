NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will meet the Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on January 8, when he visits the Gulf nation to address an NRI conclave.

While Crown Prince and First Deputy Premier Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa will host a lunch for Gandhi during the visit, the Congress chief may also meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, said sources.

Rahul will be the chief guest at the valedictory function organised by Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, in which delegates of 50 countries would participate. He will also interact with business leaders of Indian origin the same day.

Gulf countries have the biggest Indian diaspora of more than 35 lakh. Bahrain alone has around 3.12 lakh NRIs.

The Bahrain visit comes after Rahul US trip in September, 2017, which was meant to present him as a global leader months before his elevation as Congress chief. Gandhi family friend Sam Pitroda, who heads the Indian Overseas Congress US chapter, was the brain behind the US visit, during which Rahul spoke on politics and governance.