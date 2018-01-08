HAFLONG: A militant allegedly involved in the recent kidnapping of a policeman has been arrested in Dima Hasao district, police said.

The militant was apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the police and Assam Rifles yesterday.

The militant was identified as S S Maj Naimeyning alias Aboy of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), the police said.

A pistol with live ammunition was recovered from his possession A joint team of police and troopers of 43rd and 22nd battalions of Assam Rifles had on January 1 rescued Prafull Phukan, the abducted personal security officer (PSO) of the executive magistrate of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, from Hungrum village in Dima Hasao district.

Phukan had been abducted on December 31.