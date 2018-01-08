NEW DELHI: This rise has also resulted in a corresponding increase in online fraud. The total number of online fraud cases in the March quarter last year was 3,077 and it went up to 5,148 in the June quarter, 7,372 in the September quarter and 10,220 in the December quarter.

Officials said the RBI, ministries and departments should review cybersecurity progress and threats on an ongoing basis and take measures to strengthen cyber resilience. “We send communication to central ministries, departments and state organisations to implement Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) for countering cyber attacks,” said an IT Ministry official.

The Computer Emergency Response Team under the IT Ministry monitors Indian cyberspace and coordinates alerts and warnings of imminent attacks and detection of malicious attacks among public and private cyber users and organisations in the country. Taking note of the cyber risks, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in its recent report titled “Transformation towards a digital economy” observed, “In India, while we do have a national cybersecurity policy, enforcement is primarily done by sectoral regulators and national security agencies.

Rising number of guidelines, sectoral cybersecurity frameworks, policy initiatives are an indicator to proactively mitigate cybersecurity threats and to curb cybercrimes. There needs to be better coordination on cybersecurity matters among all stakeholders.”