NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has suggested that National Sports University Bill, brought by the government to seek establishment of the first Central University focused only on sports in the country should have provisions of "handsome incentives" to attract world class coaches as faculties.

The NSU Bill, that proposes to start the University with main campus at 47- Koutruk Village and 40- Senjam Khunou Village near Imphal in Manipur was tabled in the Lok Sabha in August last year after being approved by the Union cabinet in July.

The Bill was referred to the parliamentary committee on human resource development for its recommendations.

The University, planned at about Rs 524 crore, will also have outlying campuses in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and some other southern states.

“The Committee points out that due to the location of the University many of the faculties would find it difficult to travel to the location,” the panel, headed by Satyanarayan Jatiya has written in its report on the Bill that was presented in the House last Friday.

“The Committee also feels that some good incentives should be given so that world class coaches are attracted to take faculty position at the University,” the panel suggested.

The committee has also suggested that suitable measures need to be taken by the Ministry and the concerned agencies with regard to the travel facilities and concessions so as to reduce the locational disadvantage to students, sportspersons, faculty and other related persons.

The NSU is being established with an aim to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching besides functioning as the national training centre for select multiple disciplines.

“The Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, a deemed university, is restricted to offering Bachelor of Physical Education and Master of Physical Education courses and the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patliala focuses on training elite athletes and coaches only,” the committee noted.

“ Thus, a void exists in the sports environment of the country in various areas, such as, sports science, sports technology, sports management, high performance training, etc.” The 32-member panel went on to say.

Though the University plans to offer Bachelors Degree, Master’s Degrees and Research and Training in various areas related to sports it will start with two courses- a three year programme, Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports and a four- year programme, Bachelor of Science (Sports Coaching).

For the development of curriculum, research facilities and laboratories, the ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has also joined hands with two of the Universities in Australia—University of Canberra and University of Victoria.