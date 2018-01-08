BENGALURU: A Twitter war between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance, has gone viral on the internet.

Adityanath took part in the 'Nava Karnataka Parivartan Yatre' rally organised by the BJP's Karnataka unit here yesterday, as part of the party's ongoing state-wide 75-day campaign to "expose misdeeds" of the Siddaramaiah government.

Welcoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Siddaramaiah tweeted that there's a lot Adityanath can learn from Karnataka to address the reported starvation deaths in his state.

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru https://t.co/lj0m4fMphC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018

Adityanath promptly responded.

Thanking Siddaramaiah for the welcome, he cited an increase in farmers' suicides and alleged ill treatment to honest government officials under the Congress dispensation.

He also pointed out that he was trying to "undo the misery" unleashed by Congress' allies in Uttar Pradesh.

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

The "welcome" barb between both the chief ministers has gone viral, with supporters of political parties they represent taking sides and trolling each other with hashtags "#YogiInBengaluru" and "#HogappaYogi" (go Yogi).

Addressing the 'Nava Karnataka Parivartan Yatre' rally yesterday, Adityanath alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was pushing the state five years back "due to corruption, divisive politics and anti-development policies".

Accusing the Congress of trying to divide the society on caste lines, keeping assembly elections in mind, he said: "The party has become a burden...a problem for the nation." Assembly elections are due in Karnataka early this year.

This is the second visit of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to the state in less than a month to campaign for his party.

His last visit was to Hubbali on December 21, 2017 to address a rally.

Adityanath has also attacked Siddaramaiah personally for endorsing eating beef.