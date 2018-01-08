NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

The three got 'Certificate of Election' confirming their election to the Upper House by Returning Officer Nidhi Srivastava.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and N D Gupta a chartered accountant.

"Sushil Gupta has made big contributions in the education and health sectors in Delhi and Haryana. He provides free education to 15,000 children. Narayan Das Gupta is the former president of the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountant of India)," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after the trio's selection.

(With inputs from PTI)