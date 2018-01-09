HAJIPUR: A 34-year-old dalit woman was killed after she was allegedly raped at Dighi Purvi village under Sadar police station of Bihar's Vaishali district today.

Sadar police station SHO Chitaranjan Thakur said that the deceased's husband Ramayan Das has lodged an FIR of rape-cum-murder with the police station.

The incident occurred when the deceased had gone to attend call of nature in the morning, the SHO said adding that the family members started searching for her when she did not return home for long.

After long search, the body was found from the sugarcane field, barely a few hundred meters away from her residence, the SHO said adding that it seems that the woman was stoned to death after being raped by criminals.

The body has been sent to sadar hospital for post-mortem, he said.