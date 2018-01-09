Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Anantnag
By ANI | Published: 09th January 2018 11:06 AM |
Last Updated: 09th January 2018 11:06 AM | A+A A- |
ANANTNAG: An encounter is reportedly underway between the militants and the security forces in Anantnag district’s Kokernag area.
The two sides began exchanging fire in the forest area of Larnoo, according to police sources.
Recently, five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama's Awantipora in the wee hours.
The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the centre on December 26.
More details are awaited.