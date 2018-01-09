MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick may not be stepping down soon, sources in the state administration have said.

Mullick was planning to step down as the CS in the first week of this month and take up his new job as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The proposal was also cleared by the state cabinet a few days back. However, in wake of the current tense situation over the Bhima Koragaon issue, he is not likely to step down from his current charge very soon, said a senior officer from the Ganaral Administrative Department (GAD) on condition of anonymity.

Mullick is from Scheduled Caste (SC) background and administration feels it will go against it in the current situation if he resigns now, the officer added.

Additional chief secretary of finance department, D K Jain, was supposed to be elevated as chief secretary to replace Mullick. The changes were expected before 15th of this month. However, it seems, the decision would now be postponed, said the officer.

He added as the unrest between Dalit community is at high pick, it will be not practical to remove chief secretary who hails from Dalit community. It is being feared that any such action may add fuel to the unrest, the officer said.

A senior BJP minister to corroborated the information.

“The cabinet reshuffle too was expected to take place this week. Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane was expected to be inducted into state cabinet. But, it will now be delayed,” the minister said.

The minister also voiced possibility of a Dalit legislator being inducted into the state cabinet as a measure to contain the current unrest within the community.