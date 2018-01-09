PANCHKULA: Panchkula Police said on Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been issued against Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with the outbreak of violence following Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in August last year.

“An arrest warrant has been issued against Vipassana Insan by Panchkula Court in connection with violence after Ram Rahim's conviction,” DCP Panchkula Manbir Singh said.

Thousands of followers of Rahim Rahim were involved in large scale violence in Panchkula following his conviction for raping his two female disciples. Close aides of the Ram Rahim such as Honeypreet, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan have already been booked by the police in connection with the violence.