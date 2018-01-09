A heavy police bandobast in Bheem Nagar in Aurangabad on Wednesday after Dalits called for Maharashtra Bandh as a protest over Bhima Koregaon violence. (File | PTI

PUNE: The Pune Rural Police have obtained over 2,000 video recordings of incidents of vandalism in the district during the Maharashtra Bandh on January 3.

Two days after the violence against the Dalits who were visiting the war memorial at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district, Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar had given a call for a state-wide shut-down.

Several places in the state, including Mumbai, witnessed vandalism and arson during the Bandh.

"We have obtained over 2,000 video recordings, which were either captured with video cameras by police personnel on duty, on mobile phones or CCTV cameras.

"People from various communities are helping us identify these hooligans," said a police officer attached to the headquarters of the Pune Rural Police.

Forty-three people have been arrested so far in different parts of the district, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government today handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family members of Rahul Phatangale, who was killed during the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1.