Image used for representational purpose only

JAIPUR: As many as seven independent candidates today filed nomination for the bypoll to Ajmer parliamentary constituency, a senior official said.

So far, 11 independent candidates have filed nomination for Ajmer constituency so far. They could play spoilsport for both the BJP and Congress.

None of the candidates from national political parties have filed nomination. Most of the candidates who have filed nomination are independent candidates and others are from local political parties, Ajmer collector Gaurav Goyal said.

The Congress has nominated Raghu Sharma while Ram Swaroop Lamba from the BJP is in fray for the Ajmer bypoll.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing nomination.

Scrutiny will be done on January 11 whereas last date to withdraw nomination is January 15.

The Indian National Congress (INC) candidate from Mandalgarh assembly constituency in Bhilwara district, Vivek Dhakad today filed nomination for the bypoll.

Total eight candidates have filed nomination for the Mandalgarh bypoll so far, SDO Mandalgarh Gopal Singh Shekhawat said.

For the Alwar parliamentary constituency, six candidates have filed nomination of which three are independent candidates.

BJP candidate Jaswant Singh Yadav is yet to file the papers whereas Congress's Karan Singh Yadav had filed the nomination yesterday, Alwar collector Rajan Vishal said.