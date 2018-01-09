SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said.

"Two militants have been killed so far in an anti- insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an Army official said.

He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in.

The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained.