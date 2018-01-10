CHENNAI: Income Tax Department officials Wednesday morning raided over hundreds of showrooms belonging to Kerala-based jewellery chain Joyalukkas over alleged tax evasion.

The raids were conducted at about 133 location across the country, including branches in T Nagar, Chennai.

Showrooms of another Kerala-based jewellery chain were also raided on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the premises of these jewellery chains were raided owing to suppression of sale and huge cash deposits.

Joyalukkas was under the scanner of I-T department for a long time, a top income tax official said.