MUMBAI: The city saw two incidents of fire since the early hours on Tuesday even as two managers of the 1 Above pub were sent to judicial custody till January 22, and the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of one of the co-owners of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Tulli, was scheduled for Thursday.

A fire broke out at a bamboo warehouse at Amboli Naka in the western suburb of Andheri on Tuesday evening, while the previous night seven shops at Dockyard Road were gutted by fire. There were no casualties in the two incidents.

Taking note of the recent incidents of fire, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro on Tuesday filed a PIL in Bombay High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission to fix the accountability of public officers and private persons involved in fires.

The court said it was not granting Tulli, an absconding co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro pub in the Kamala Mills compound, interim protection, and told the prosecution to file its response on his bail plea.