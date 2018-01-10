JAMMU: The opposition on Wednesday boycotted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's speech in the Assembly demanding a statement on the killing of a youth in Kulgam district.

After the House met here, members from the National Conference and Congress and some independent legislators created uproar in the House, demanding a statement from the government on the Tuesday killing.

The youth was shot in Khudwani village when a mob clashed with the Army. He succumbed to his injury.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told the House that a magisterial probe had been ordered into the death. "It is a concern for us as well," he said.

But National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said a statement on this sensitive issue should have come from the Chief Minister.

He said the Chief Minister would now deliver a long speech in response to the Governor's address to the Assembly.

As Abdullah was speaking, Mehbooba Mufti came to the House but Abdullah continued to speak and then left. The entire opposition, including the Congress, followed Abdullah.