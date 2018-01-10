PTI file image of security forces on patrol used for representational purpose only

SRINAGAR: Over 4.30 lakh kanals of land in Jammu and Kashmir is under the unauthorised occupation of army and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti revealed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Mehbooba, who also holds home portfolio, informed the Legislative Assembly today that 51116 kanals of State land in Jammu and 379817 kanals of land in Kashmir and Ladakh is under the unauthorised occupation of army and other security forces.

She was responding to a question by opposition National Conference legislator Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar in Legislative Assembly in Jammu, winter capital of the State.

While giving a break-up of land occupied by security forces in Kashmir, Mehbooba said, “In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district 34598 kanals of land is under unauthorised occupation of army and other security forces, followed by Budgam with 33478 kanals of land, Pulwama 15276.4 kanals, Kupwara 12115 kanals, Anantnag 7829 kanals, Bandipora 5782.5 kanals, Srinagar 4951 kanals, Shopian 4803.15 and Ganderbal 2172.17 kanals.”

She disclosed that 114859.13 kanals of land in Kargil and 143949 kanals of land in Leh in cold desert of Ladakh in under occupation of army and other security forces.

While giving a break-up of land occupied by security forces in Jammu region, the CM disclosed that 36620 kanals of land in Jammu is under occupation of various security agencies, followed by Poonch with 7617 kanals of land, Samba 3862 Kanals, Rajouri 1697 kanals, Reasi 684 kanals, Kathua 388 Kanals, Udhampur 162 kanals, Ramban 62 kanals and Doda 19.13 kanals.

Kishtwar is the only one of the 22 districts in the State that has not a single kanal of land under unauthorised occupation of army or any other security agencies.