GHAZIABAD: Police on Wednesday detained Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar after he joined a protest by farmers demanding compensation for losing their land in Mandola village in Ghaziabad district.

Raj Babbar reached Mandola and staged a protest along with the farmers despite a police request not to go to the village.

"Raj Babbar was, therefore, taken into custody along with about 100 Congress workers. He has been lodged in a guest house in Vasundhara (in Ghaziabad)," Superintendent of Police Arvind Maurya said.

The administration apprehended law and order problems if he was allowed to continue his rally, said Maurya.

The farmers are up in arms over non-payment of compensation for their land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corp for the upcoming Tronica City industrial township.