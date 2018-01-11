14-year-old girl gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh, three arrested
TIKAMGARH: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district.
The victim has been admitted to the hospital and a case has been registered against the accused.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested three men in connection with the incident, while one person is absconding.
More details awaited.