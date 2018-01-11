MEERUT: A 14-year-old girl died today during treatment, days after she allegedly set herself afire over "harassment" by several men in Bhawanpur here, police said.

The girl's family alleged that the Class 8 student was harassed by Shobhit, Ankit, Mohit and Ravi on her way to tuition classes in Gawandi here, they said.

As the girl stopped taking tuition classes, the four men allegedly visited her village to harass her, the family claimed in its complaint.

Upset over the incident, she set herself afire on January 6, the police said.

Meerut CMO Ajit Chowdhury said the girl was rushed to a hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. She died during treatment today.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said an FIR was registered against the four accused. Efforts are being made to arrest them, he said.