Fire on INS Shivalik, no damage reported
By IANS | Published: 11th January 2018 01:12 AM |
Last Updated: 11th January 2018 01:12 AM
VISAKHAPATNAM: A fire broke onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Shivalik, but there was no major damage or any casualty, Navy officials said.
According to officials, the fire broke in a store compartment, and was controlled in time.
"It was a minor incident, there has been no damage to men or material," an official said.
A Board of Inquiry has been ordered in the incident.
The lead ship of her class of stealth multi-role frigates built for the Indian Navy, INS Shivalik is the first stealth warship built by India.