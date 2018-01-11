VISAKHAPATNAM: A fire broke onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Shivalik, but there was no major damage or any casualty, Navy officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke in a store compartment, and was controlled in time.

"It was a minor incident, there has been no damage to men or material," an official said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered in the incident.

The lead ship of her class of stealth multi-role frigates built for the Indian Navy, INS Shivalik is the first stealth warship built by India.