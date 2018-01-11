NEW DELHI: Son of a former MLA of Jharkhand died in a car accident in Delhi’s Mehrauli, in the wee hours of Thursday.

Identified as Sawarnim Shankar (19), the deceased was the son of MLA Manishankar.

As per the enquiry report, Shankar was coming from Andheria More towards Mahipalpur when his Hyundai Xcent car hit a divider and turned over near a CNG pump on Mahipalpur road.

Vasant Kunj South Police took over the inquiry after a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 1:30 a.m. regarding the accident.