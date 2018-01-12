Protesters in a face off with Police in Kashmir. (File Photo)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday revealed that 51 people were killed and over 9000 others injured in eight months in Valley after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

In a written reply to question of National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul, Mehbooba informed the Legislative Assembly in Jammu today that 51 people were killed in unrest in Valley from July 8, 2016 to February 27, 2017.

She said the highest number of 16 deaths have taken place in Anantnag, followed by 13 in Kulgam, 7 in Pulwama, 5 in Kupwara, 4 in Budgam, 3 in Baramulla, 2 in Shopian and 1 in Bandipora district.

As per the data released by CM, no deaths were reported in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts during the unrest period.

However, unofficial figures have put the death toll during unrest in Valley to 92 civilians.

Some deaths had also taken place in Srinagar during the unrest following killing of Burhan.

On injuries, the CM disclosed that over 9000 people sustained injuries in security forces action from July 2016- to February 2017.

“368 people were injured by bullets, 6221 by pellets, four by pava shells and 2449 people by other means during the law and order situation in the valley,” she said.

As per the data, 1571 people were injured in Pulwama, 1434 Anantnag, over 1400 in Kulgam, 1293 in Baramulla, 1002 in Shopian, 756 in Bandipora, 257 in Budgam, 137 in Ganderbal, 989 in Kupwara, and 203 in Srinagar.

The CM disclosed that of 6221 people injured by pellets, 1084 were hit in Baramulla, 1041 in Pulwama, 1031 in Kulgam, 873 in Anantnag, 183 in Bandipora, 167 in Budgam, 36 in Ganderbal, 888 in Kupwara, 808 in Shopian and 110 in Srinagar.

Mehbooba in a separate question by MLA Shamima Firdous, informed the Legislative Assembly that 726 people were detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the State in last two years.

She said 525 persons were detained under PSA in 2016. “All of them were released subsequently”.

“In 2017, 201 persons were detained under the PSA and of them 124 have been released so far and 77 are still in preventive custody,” Mehbooba said.

She, however, refused to reveal identity of the PSA detainees citing security concerns.