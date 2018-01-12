NEW DELHI: A five-member team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) mountaineers have completed their Mission Seven Summits by successfully scaling the Mt Vinson in Antarctica.

The team led by Gp Capt R C Tripathi V M (G) was flagged off by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on December 8, 2017.

Before Mt Vinson, different teams of the IAF had summited Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Carstenz Pyramid (Indonesia- Australisa continent), Mt Elbrus (Russia-Europe), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Aconcagua (Argentina-South America), Mt McKinley/Denali (Alaska-North America) over the last two decades.

The team now has returned successfully after proudly flying the Tricolour and the IAF flag on the highest peak of Antarctica on December 25 last year and created another glorious moment for the IAF.

Yesterday, in a ceremonial function, Dhanoa flagged-in the team by receiving the Ice Axe and the Tricolour from Tripathi.

The Air Chief Marshal felicitated and complimented the team for braving the challenge and fighting the elements encountered during the expeditions.

He also congratulated the team for this historic accomplishment of flying the Tricolour on the highest mountains of all the continents.

The IAF became the first organisation in the country to have completed ‘Seven Summits’.