SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, police said.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time in the morning when security forces found the IED at a busy crossing on the periphery of Srinagar.

"Bomb disposal squads of police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force immediately reached the spot and removed the explosive device," a police officer said.

Traffic was later restored on the highway.