IED recovered on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway
By IANS | Published: 13th January 2018 12:05 PM |
Last Updated: 13th January 2018 12:05 PM |
SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, police said.
Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time in the morning when security forces found the IED at a busy crossing on the periphery of Srinagar.
"Bomb disposal squads of police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force immediately reached the spot and removed the explosive device," a police officer said.
Traffic was later restored on the highway.