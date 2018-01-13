Ruling JD(U) has accused Tejaswi Yadav of having a hand in the attack on Nitish convoy.(File | PTI)

PATNA: A day after the attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Buxar district, the ruling JD(U) accused Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav of RJD of involvement in the incident, setting off a fresh war of words between the two ally-turned-rival parties even as a probe was on.

“The violent attack on the CM’s convoy was a shameful and condemnable. Tejaswi Yadav’s stand and statements on the incident clearly indicate his involvement. The attack was pre-planned,” said JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Sanjay Singh. He also accused Yadav of not condemning the attack strongly.

RJD leaders strongly protested Singh’s statements and denied any involvement of the party in the attack. “Our leaders condemned the attack. JD(U) leaders blame RJD for everything that goes wrong, even when there is a quarrel between husbands and wives,” said senior RJD leader Bhai Birendra.

Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the attack at Nandan village on Friday seemed to have been instigated by outsiders. “It appears that some people perpetrated this condemnable act by keeping a few Dalit women in the front. The probe will bring the truth to light,” he said.

RJD found support from its ally Congress. “When a probe is on, blaming anyone for the incident is wrong. I do not thing Tejaswi Yadav or any Opposition leader had any role in it,” said senior Congress leader Premchandra Mishra.

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar in a series of tweets, Tejaswi Yadav said Bihar’s people are “exposing the lie of development by showering stones”. He asked the CM to start an “apology tour” instead of his ongoing ‘vikas sameeksha yatra’ (development review tour).

Patna divisional commissioner Anand Kishore and IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan began a probe by visiting the Buxar village where scores of people, many of them Dalit women, had pelted stones and bricks at the CM’s convoy. The two officials will submit their report in two days.

“We are identifying the people who carried out the attack by looking at video footages. An FIR has been lodged. Raids are being conducted to arrest those involved,” said Buxar SP Rakesh Kumar. Police conducted a flag march in the village on Saturday.