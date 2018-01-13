SRINAGAR: Two labourers died of suffocation allegedly due to a coal gas heater at Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said today.

According to police, Nasir Ahmad Kalas and Mohd Ashraf Kalas were found in an unconscious state inside their rented room at Dalipora village of Pulwama.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, a police official said.

The duo apparently died of suffocation due to the coal gas heater they used to warm themselves last night, the official said, adding the bodies have been taken for postmortem.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced financial help to the families of the deceased.

Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu said the assistant labour commissioner concerned has been directed to extend every possible support to the bereaved families.

He added that the Jammu and Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB) would provide the financial aid to the families as per the existing schemes for labourers.