RAJKOT: Three girls died and few others were injured after a fire broke out at a Rashtriya Shivir in Rajkot’s Pransla village on Saturday.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the flames have been doused and the situation is under control.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The District Collector and the Superintended of Police have reached the spot to take a stock of the situation.