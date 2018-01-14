PUNE: Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla, who is a petitioner in Justice BH Loya's death case, has said that everyone has a right to question, adding that the government shouldn't interfere.

“Everyone has a right to question but the government has no right to interfere and that is how democracies work. I am lead petitioner in Justice Loya case. Want to make it very clear; I had gone to the institution of the Supreme Court for justice. Have absolute confidence and belief in it. The four SC judges should be taken seriously. Every institution in a democracy needs to introspect and evolve”, Poonawala told ANI.

Poonawala, who filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the mysterious death of Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge, said, “There was Justice Loya, something went wrong and that may not be clear in public domain, needs to be clear, faith in judiciary is complete.”

In a press conference held on January 12, Justices Madan B. Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), alleging that selective Benches were being appointed to preside over certain cases in the apex court.

Justice Loya's death is one among the certain cases hinted by the four judges.