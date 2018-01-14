Army bomb disposal squad inspects the site after an Improvised Explosive Device IED was defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: The security forces in Srinagar’s Maloora district detected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Sunday.

At the time of filing the report, the bomb squad was at the location.

More details are awaited.

Yesterday, the security forces defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted near HMT Road in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir.

The explosive was discovered adjacent to a road divider by the forces with the help of a dog squad.

Last week, four policemen were killed in an IED blast in Sopore.