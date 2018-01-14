AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava faced the ire of some tribals in Rajpipla town of Narmada district today with stones being hurled at his convoy as he left the venue of the Adivasi Sanskrutik Ekta Mahasammelan, the police said.

Rajpipla Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Parmar said no one was hurt in the incident nor did the stones hit the minister's car.

"Some people suddenly got angry and hurled stones at the convoy of the minister. However, the police quickly swung into action and led the convoy safely out. No one was hurt in the incident. The stones did not hit the car," he said.

Vasava was at Rajpipla to take part in the three-day conclave of tribals, organised by the Adivasi Ekta Parishad.

Narrating the sequence of events, S B Vasava of the Adivasi Ekta Parishad said, "As soon as Ganpat Vasava was called on the dais, some guests started shouting slogans against him and the BJP government over the issue of declaring certain nomadic tribes of Gir, such as the Rabaris and the Charans, tribals.

"Due to the continuous heckling, the minister left the venue in a haste. Later, some people hurled stones at his convoy outside the venue." Describing the incident as a spontaneous reaction of some angry tribals, he claimed that the Adivasi Ekta Parishad, a non-political entity, had no role to play in it.

Later, the protesters told reporters that tribals were finding it difficult to bag government jobs as non-tribals were also allegedly being recognised as tribals.

"The Rabaris, Bharwads and Charans living in Gir are now being given certificates, declaring them as tribals. Due to this practice by the government, the real tribals like us are being deprived of jobs," one of them said.

The organisers said today was the second day of the conclave, which was expected to be attended by over three lakh people.