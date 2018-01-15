NEW DELHI: The sex ratio at birth in Haryana has improved.

With 17 districts of the state achieving a SRB of 900 or more, no district was below 880 in 2017.

The state has registered the highest ever ratio of 914 girls against 1,000 boys in 2017. It was 900 in 2016 and 876 in 2015.

Crediting the achievement to Centre’s campaign ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ a government statement said that the improvement in the sex ratio is an outcome of the concerted and consistent efforts made by the state government in this regard.