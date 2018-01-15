NEW DELHI: The CPI-M on Monday described as "shocking" media reports that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended a meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh's house to discuss the election strategy in Tripura.

"It has been reported in sections of the media that a meeting was held at the residence of Rajnath Singh attended by BJP and RSS leaders to discuss the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland," a CPI-M statement said.

"Some of the media have also reported that Doval also attended the meeting. If correct, this is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

"How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP's election campaign? The Home Minister must immediately clarify."