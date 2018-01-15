NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry is deliberating on a proposal to create a single point of contact, where people can report cyber crimes such as anti-national propaganda, hate speeches, lottery frauds, job scams, among others.

The ministry is also seeking to launch a Host-in-India programme, on the lines of Make in India initiative, to motivate Service Providers to place their servers in India. This could enable the law enforcement agencies to easily procure data required for investigations.

The modalities for these initiatives are being worked out in the newly set Cyber and Information Security Division within the home ministry.

In addition, the cyber security division will also roll out a road map for increasing capabilities in cyber forensics, intelligence capabilities, monitoring mechanism for Darknet, specialised training/education and research for indigenous cyber security products to counter cyber threats in a networked world.

The setting up of the new cyber security division comes amidst estimates that by 2020, about one trillion gadgets would be connected to the World Wide Web and nearly all equipment would be vulnerable to hacking.

The home ministry is also seeking to revamp the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act, the Evidence Act and National Cyber Security Policy-2013, to address the emerging threats in cyber security domain.

The major challenges posed by the communication technology include VOIP, encryption, instant and mass communication, reliability of information, Darknet, problems in interception and vulnerabilities in cloud computing, besides ATM/ credit card frauds.