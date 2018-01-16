NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will fly in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on January 17, official sources have said.

She would be the first full-time woman defence minister to fly the sortie, at Air Force Station in Jodhpur.

After her recent stay on board INS Vikramaditya at sea, the sortie will be a part of the defence minister's continued efforts to gauge and review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Sitharaman earlier visited INS Vikramaditya last week for witnessing the naval operations and maritime prowess of the Indian Navy.