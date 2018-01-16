IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said several of those eligible for old-age pension scheme have been left out of its ambit.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday ordered an examination of the process of selecting persons for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) tag.

"Instead, it is found government employees and other well-off persons who have comfortable income were issued the old age pension scheme cards. Officials will check it by going to the villages," Biren Singh said.

There have been media exposes of how extremely poor sections were denied any help from the government for treatment and day-to-day life.

The selection of persons for BPL cards seems to have been issued on political and personal considerations, officials said.

Media reports said that Shanerou Paomei of Senapati district of Manipur is over 100 years of age. Reports say that she and many others have not heard of the pension scheme even.

Biren said: "It is very unfortunate that BPL persons had been selected on other considerations. It will be rectified after proper verification."