PATNA: A leader of Jharkhand’s ruling BJP was on Tuesday arrested hours after he assaulted a transport department official on the premises of the Latehar deputy commissioner’s office, an act that was caught on mobile phone cameras and went viral fast.

Rajdhani Yadav, vice-chairman of the 20-point Programme Implementation Committee in Latehar district, landed several blows on district transport officer F Barla when the latter was speaking on his mobile phone. When Barla asked him why he was acting violently, Yadav is heard saying: “Marenge nahin? Tumhaara maalik hum hain re” (Shall I not hit you? I am your master).

“I had merely asked him politely to remove the nameplate he had illegally put at the front of his personal car and also to remove the bull bars, use of which has been banned. But he attacked me without any provocation,” said Barla, who received injuries in the upper part of his face, his hands and knees.

Although Barla was also seen pushing and slapping Yadav in what he described was in self-defence during the scuffle, Yadav’s attacks appeared more intense. Barla said the district transport department had recently asked all vehicle owners to follow the rules of signage and accessories used in their four-wheelers. The department had also issued advertisements in local newspapers in this respect, he added.

“This is a serious matter. I have asked the deputy development commissioner to look into the matter and furnish a report today itself,” said Latehar deputy commissioner (DC) Pramod Gupta. After the probe report was submitted to the DC and the SP, Rajdhani Yadav was arrested and forwarded to jail.

Deepak Prakash, general secretary of the state BJP, said: “The law is equal for everyone. The party has taken serious note of this incident. We will ascertain under what circumstances it happened and suitable action will be taken”.