PM Modi inaugurates work commencement of Barmer refinery in Rajasthan
By ANI | Published: 16th January 2018 03:09 PM |
Last Updated: 16th January 2018 03:09 PM | A+A A- |
BARMER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the commencement of work at the oil refinery in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.
The state of the art refinery will be first of its kind in the country.
The refinery is expected to change the growth landscape of Rajasthan and western parts of the state in particular.
The project, which is a joint venture of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Rajasthan Government, is worth Rs. 43,000 crore.
The project will generate employment in the state as well.