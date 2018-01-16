Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on his arrival at Uttarlai Air Force Station in Barmer on Tuesday. | PTI

BARMER: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the commencement of work at the oil refinery in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

The state of the art refinery will be first of its kind in the country.

The refinery is expected to change the growth landscape of Rajasthan and western parts of the state in particular.

The project, which is a joint venture of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Rajasthan Government, is worth Rs. 43,000 crore.

The project will generate employment in the state as well.