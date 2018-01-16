SRINAGAR: Two labourers were injured in an explosion inside an army field ammunition depot in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said two injured in the explosion at the Khundroo field ammunition depot were taken to hospital.

"The cause of explosion is being ascertained," a police source said.

Four people were killed and over three dozen injured in explosions triggered by fire inside this ammunition depot in August 2007.