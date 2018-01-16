RAE BARELI: Police lodged two cases against Congress MLC Deepak Singh and others for allegedly misbehaving with security personnel on duty yesterday during the visit of party president Rahul Gandhi.

"Two cases were registered against Deepak Singh and others at Salon police station here late last night. One case was registered on the complaint filed by a citizen, while the other was lodged by the police," Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said today.

"In his complaint, Ramsajeewan Nirmal said that on Monday when the people of Salon were trying to meet their MP Rahul Gandhi to narrate their problems, Congress MLC Deepak Singh, party leader Jamal Anwar and 15-20 others had attacked them. In this Nirmal got injured. Those who tried to save him were also beaten up," the additional SP said.

Based on the complaint of Nirmal, a case under various sections of IPC including, 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been lodged against the Congress MLC, Jamal Anwar and 15-20 others, he said.

The second case has been registered by in-charge of Salon police station Gaudeen Shukla against the Congress MLC Deepak, Anwar and 40-50 others, the additional SP said.

In his complaint, Shukla said that some people with placards reading 'where is the Railway line' in their hands were standing near a nursing home lane. When asked, they told the police that they are local residents, and have come to peacefully convey their problems to their MP. They also said that they will not indulge in sloganeering or wave black flags. While searching them, nothing objectionable was found from them. The police then resumed its duty with the full vigil.

"At that time, the convoy of Rahul Gandhi was seen coming. Before the arrival of the convoy, Congress MLC Deepak Singh, party leader Jamal Anwar and 40-50 others came running towards the protesters and attacked them. When police tried to intervene, they manhandled the police too," Singh said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC, he added.