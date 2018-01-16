MORADABAD: A video has surfaced, reportedly from city’s Katghar area, wherein men could be seen thrashing people for defecating in the open.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, when people relieving themselves in the open were beaten up by men, on the bank of River Ramganga.

The police have said that they have registered a case regarding the incident and arrested one accused.

“In the early hours of the morning, when people went to the bank of Ramganga river, they were thrashed and beaten up. The people were made to hold their stool in their hands or keep it in their pockets. The victims were warned not to complain the incident to higher authorities or else the treatment would continue,” police said.

On further investigation, it came to notice that the accused had worked in a cleanliness campaign in the district.

Other accused were on the run.