MUMBAI: An application has been filed against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai’s Bhoiwada court for allegedly using casteist slur against the Scheduled Castes.

They have been accused of humiliating and insulting the Scheduled Castes by using the word 'bhangi' in separate TV shows.

Presumably, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', while referring to his dancing skills.

Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

The application is filed under sections 156(3) of the CrPC seeking FIR under section 295 of the IPC and section 3 (1) (s) of the SC / ST act.