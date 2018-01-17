NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday shifted the date for Physical Education exam for class 12 from April 9 to April 13.

The board cited administrative reasons for the decision of rescheduling the date of the paper.

"All other examination dates for class 10 and class 12 remain same," it said in a note.

The board exams for class 12 are scheduled to start from March 5 and will continue till April 13.

