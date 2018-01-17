NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday trashed allegations of presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at a political strategy session of BJP and RSS at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence on Sunday saying meeting between the minister and the NSA was part of routine briefings on internal security.

The rebuttal comes two days after the Tripura State unit of the CPI (M) approached the Election Commission of India to order an inquiry into the issue of alleged presence of Doval at the political meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

"There is a well established practice of HM holding regular morning meetings to review National Security and Public order. These meetings are attended by senior members of the Internal Security establishment," the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.

"As per this practice, such a meeting was held on January 14, 2018 at HM’s residence which was attended by the regular members of the group including the NSA. These officials didn't participate in any other meeting at HM’s residence on that day," added the statement.

Secretary of Tripura State Committee of the CPI (M), Bijan Dhar had sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday seeking an enquiry into the issue.

“Presence of any person holding very important position like that of National Security Advisor is not only undesirable and objectionable, it is a glaring instance of blatant misuse of administration by the ruling party at the centre for garnering political mileage in the elections. Thus such misuse of administration is nothing but real threat to the democratic system of the country,” Dhar had said in the letter to the CEC.