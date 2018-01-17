NEW DELHI: The Centre is seeking amendments in certain Sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act to make images and video recordings on cellular phones as also CCTV footages during riots admissible as evidence for effective prosecution of rioters.

The Union Home Ministry has sent a proposal for amendments in Section 321 and 82 A of CrPC and 111 B of Indian Evidence Act and also sought an opinion from the Law Ministry. While Section 82 of the CrPC relates to proclamation of an absconding accused, Section 321 pertains to withdrawal of an accused from prosecution. Section 111 of the Evidence Act refers to proof of good faith in transactions between two or more parties.

“The amendments are required to make these laws effective enough to curb the tendency of anybody and everybody joining ongoing violent riots. The agencies had suggested a relook at the Section 321 and 82 A of the CrPC and the Evidence Act following which the proposal was discussed in the Home Ministry. Subsequently, the file relating to it was forwarded to the Law Ministry for comments. We are awaiting a response from the Law Ministry,” a senior official said.He said the amendments are aimed at strengthening prosecution in riot cases.