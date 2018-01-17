NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday asserted that India could not be a mere spectator of China’s rise, adding under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India was seeking a bigger role at the world stage.

“India cannot be a spectator or mere participant when China is marching ahead. New Marshall plans are being drawn up for resources. India has given up its strategic reticence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emerge as a major global power. India can no longer remain a reticent nation in regional and global politics,” he said while addressing a gathering at third annual Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

In his address, he also said the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emerging as a global power by shedding its strategic reticence over playing on the world stage.

“India has to reorient its strategy from west-ward thinking to east-ward approach, from continental thinking to maritime outlook. India has given up its strategic reticence under Prime Minister Modi to emerge as a major global power. We believe we have all the qualities of being a world power,” he said.